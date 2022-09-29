Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,635.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,395,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 3.0 %

CIEN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

