Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNNB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Bancorp

About Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp comprises approximately 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

