Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58-8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $394.55 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

