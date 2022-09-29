Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Lowered to $352.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.80.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $394.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.09 and a 200-day moving average of $399.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

