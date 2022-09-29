Citigroup Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 158,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,185. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. V.F. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

