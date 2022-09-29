Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
CZWI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
