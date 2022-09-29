Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

