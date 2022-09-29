CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.40

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 874513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

CK Hutchison Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.