CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 120.2% in September

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

CLPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 188,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

