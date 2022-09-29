CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 120.2% in September

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance
CLPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 188,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
