CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.68). 346,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 494,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.67).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £626.08 million and a PE ratio of 886.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.69.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 675 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,047 shares of company stock valued at $263,253.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

