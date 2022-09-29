Coco Swap (COCO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Coco Swap (COCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Coco Swap has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coco Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coco Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Coco Swap Profile
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,948,309 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
