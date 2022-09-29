Coerente Capital Management Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 3.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

