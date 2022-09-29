Coerente Capital Management Has $25.15 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 5.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $231.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

