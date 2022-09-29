Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Price Up 7%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 18,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 376,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.