CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CohBar Stock Performance
NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,252. CohBar has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.22.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. On average, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
