CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CohBar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,252. CohBar has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.22.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. On average, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CohBar

About CohBar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

