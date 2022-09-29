Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 68,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $160,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

