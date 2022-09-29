Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans — Dividend of $1.07

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0714 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 204,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

