Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans — Dividend of $1.07

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0714 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 204,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.