Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.87

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $13.05. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 37,770 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at $323,143.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,470 shares of company stock worth $49,204. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 974,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

