Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:STK opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.26.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.