Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:STK opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.