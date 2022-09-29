Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,926. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

