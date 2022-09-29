Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Comcast has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,835,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 5,250,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,233,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

