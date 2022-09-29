CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 115,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,998,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

CommScope Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. CommScope’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

