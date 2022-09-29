Compass Point Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $210.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,870. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

