Computacenter (LON:CCC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,450 ($29.60) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,080 ($37.22).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 1,946 ($23.51) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,391.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,528.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.65. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,890 ($22.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,050 ($36.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

