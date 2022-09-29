Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 8,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

