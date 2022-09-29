Contrasting Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yum China pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

BAB has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BAB and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 1.89 $650,000.00 $0.05 16.00 Yum China $9.85 billion 2.10 $990.00 million $1.77 27.88

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65% Yum China 7.90% 3.94% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BAB and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yum China beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, pasta and other ready meals, and coffee capsules. In addition, it operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Huang Ji Huang, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, Lavazza, and COFFii & JOY names. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 12,170 restaurants in approximately 1,700 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

