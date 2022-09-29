Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $249.44 Million

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex CRV has a market cap of $249.44 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,224,335 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

