Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CF Industries by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $97.43. 59,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

