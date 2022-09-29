Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $39.57 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6,064.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,012 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 2.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of KLA worth $39,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,880. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.