Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,155 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,390. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

