Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.78 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.34. The company had a trading volume of 99,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,547. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

