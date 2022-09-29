Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $29,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

