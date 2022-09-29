Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $12.84 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 431,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $208,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $175,815,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 329,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

