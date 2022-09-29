Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $25.62 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,723.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0 %

TMUS stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $134.10. 181,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

