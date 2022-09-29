Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,492,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Aurora Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AUR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 30,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

