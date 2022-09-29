Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 29,950 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Henry Schein by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 135,140 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1,764.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 48,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. 10,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

