Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Trading Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Down 3.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57.
About Core Gold
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
