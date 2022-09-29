Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 47,365 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DUK opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.