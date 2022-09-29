Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

