Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

