Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 702,570 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 397.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 109,737 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $3,694,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 225,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

