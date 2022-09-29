Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Mastercard stock opened at $290.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.43 and its 200-day moving average is $339.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

