Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $11.78 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,782,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $127.26 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

