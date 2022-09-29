Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,734,000 after buying an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,820,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,044,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

