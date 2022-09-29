Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.15 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

