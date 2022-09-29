Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

