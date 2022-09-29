Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 64,557 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,557 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

TFC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

