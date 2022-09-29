Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 688 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

