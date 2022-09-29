Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Critical Survey

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.15 $8.03 million $0.13 12.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 191.41%.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

