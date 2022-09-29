Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 450,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cosmos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cosmos Price Performance

Shares of COSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 430,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,363. Cosmos has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

About Cosmos

Cosmos ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos had a negative return on equity of 112.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

Featured Articles

