Courier Capital LLC Buys 410 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,736,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.45. 48,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $107.10.

